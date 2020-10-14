The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is moving up in the national college rankings and LSU has dropped out for the first time since 2017. The Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t play a football game this past weekend and they still moved up in the Amway Coaches Poll with a 3-0 record.
As Hurricane Delta prepared to storm through southwestern Louisiana, UL and Coastal Carolina officials wondered whether Cajun Field in Lafayette would be in good enough shape for a game scheduled to air on ESPN Wednesday night. Since it’s hard to tell whether a big storm will track as anticipated, officials agreed to move the game to Conway, South Carolina, if UL’s 41,000-plus seat stadium wasn’t available. It now is.
UL has made a lot of people believers with a great start to the season. Though they didn’t play this past weekend, the team jumped a couple of months to No. 21 Sunday. The Carolina game in Cajun Field will be televised on ESPN, replacing a slot previously assigned to Georgia Southern playing Appalachian State University.
This has been a challenging year for all of us, and it's been especially challenging for college football programs balancing a strong desire to provide student-athletes, students and fans with football games while protecting the players, coaches, athletic staff and some fans with COVID-19 safety measures.
Hosting the game at the home stadium allows UL students and season ticket holders to attend with the COVID-19 safety maximum 25% seating capacity. There’s no tailgating and face coverings are required. We encourage those who can attend to cheer on the team in person, observing safety protocols, and the rest of us can watch the team fight for another victory on television.