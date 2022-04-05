The American dream maybe can’t be fully defined, but we know it when we see it, and one part of it is the liberty to take risks and start a business to build a family’s success.
And then there’s the Louisiana way: Tax the dreamers, regulate the dream.
Or stifle it altogether.
For years, advocates for economic liberty have called for reducing the often ridiculously onerous requirements to get a license to practice a wide variety of jobs, including those which ordinary people would consider hardly licensed professions: florists, hair braiders, installers of home devices like burglar alarms.
The argument has long been that the public needs to be protected, but from what?
Increasingly the issue of licensure is being looked at critically in the Legislature. It is a bipartisan effort, with Gov. John Bel Edwards and legislators of both parties voicing concern.
“We want people to be able to work,” argues state Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, D-New Orleans.
“Come here and hang a shingle and go to work,” says Rep. Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine.
A number of bills in the current legislative session attempt to tackle the problem of over-regulation of small businesses. From outside the building, these efforts would seem no-brainers.
Inside the building? The long list of boards and commissions that hand out occupational licenses means there is an equally long list of people with a vested interest in keeping the status quo.
That’s the dirty secret of the licensing regime: Political jobs are supported by the fees and tests administered by regulatory boards.
“The boards say they are protecting the consumer, but they are really protecting themselves,” says John Kay, of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a libertarian advocacy group based in New Orleans.
National studies suggest that Louisiana has relatively low fees for licenses of various kinds, but there are many of them compared to other states. We’re the only state regulating florists in this way, for example.
And the economic straitjacket is tightened by many boards requiring stiff educational requirements. Thousands of dollars for a cosmetology degree to start a hair-braiding shop? Patently ridiculous.
If you limit competition, that benefits the incumbent businesses whose members, as it happens, sit on the boards regulating the licensing requirements for their potential competitors.
There is a social dimension to this debate that should not be overlooked. Maybe these jobs pay modestly, but quite often they are ways that immigrants pursuing the American Dream can start their own businesses.
Our state, again, is not necessarily the worst offender in this regard. In every state capitol, there are vested bureaucratic interests for whom a licensing revenue stream is a source of jobs.
There will always be a difficulty for a legislative body in trying to achieve a larger public interest — competition and consumer choice — over the objections of narrow but fiercely defended groups.
As the political saying goes, friends come and go but enemies accumulate. Taking on the licensing bureaucracy isn’t always in the interest of a successful political career, so we commend the lawmakers and groups like Pelican who are pushing back against the Louisiana way of not doing business.