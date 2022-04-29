When Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas took the stage in Lafayette Wednesday night, they provided the first live performance for Festival International de Louisiane since 2019. Three long years. Blame it on COVID-19 and cite those troublesome but necessary restrictions like social distancing.
But credit Nathan Williams, a St. Martinville native, his bandmates and more than 60 other acts scheduled from Wednesday through Sunday night — Michael Doucet et Lâcher Prise will be the last band standing downtown — for returning the festival to center stage and back into the hearts and consciousness of people who believe Acadiana festivals are part of what make our region artistically remarkable.
The music is live — and in person! — again. ‘Bout time.
Festival International has put up a brave effort for the last two years, digitally and over the airwaves, in bringing the music of Louisiana and the Francophone world to Lafayette, despite the dangerous challenges posed by a pandemic. So have the organizers of other music festivals across the region who have struggled to keep their organizations afloat.
But like Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which returned to live performances this year with an atypical springtime event in March (its organizers plan a second, more customary October festival this year), Festival International is most pleasing under blue skies and in person. Even the forecast looks promising — that's not always a given on Festival weekend — for this, the 36th year of our premier springtime festival.
Merchants, as well as musicians, are eager for the festival’s return; the pandemic has battered the finances of some Lafayette businesspeople who have depended at least in part upon the downtown traffic that this and other outdoor cultural events have typically generated. COVID-19 restrictions fell hard on many businesses and on their employees.
Some downtown merchants and restaurateurs have closed their shops since the last live festival. Some establishments have barely stayed afloat while others will experience festival in their new business locations for the first time. They, too, hope to share in the success of this weekend.
Festival International was created with one eye on reviving the local economy after a 1980s plunge in oil and gas prices. Herman Mhire, then director of the University Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and other cultural enthusiasts and community leaders like Philippe Gustin, former director of the Council on Development of French in Louisiana; Phil Lank, Lafayette’s director of community development; Cathy Weber, director of the Downtown Development Authority; Gerald Breaux, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Tom Boozer, director of the Acadiana Arts Council, visited festivals in Canada in 1986 to determine if this city could develop and promote a festival that would celebrate francophone heritage. That was 35 festivals ago, according to a history of the festival kept by Mhire.
By extending Lafayette and Acadiana to the rest of the Francophone world, Festival International has drawn our French-speaking brothers and sisters nearer to us, creating and sharing cultural links that make residents of our small city members of a vibrant global citizenry. Visiting artists from 15 countries will be among the hundreds of performers on seven stages in downtown Lafayette this week — each playing a part in what has been billed as the “largest non-ticketed outdoor Francophone festival in the country,” according to tourism experts. More than 300,000 visitors are expected.
So welcome — Bienvenue! — musicians from Jamaica, Cuba, Ukraine, France, Guadeloupe, Morocco, Niger, Guinea, Mali, Haiti, Belgium, Republic of the Congo, Canada and beyond. Welcome, guests. Acadiana has missed you. We've missed the music. But not this weekend.