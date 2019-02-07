La. Dept of Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc, left, and Assistant Secretary Rhett Covington, right, discuss Louisiana's decline in reincarceration rates and information in the reports 'Reducing Recidivism: States Deliver Results' and 'Reentry Matters' and the impact of Second Chance Act, a federal grant that funds programming to help reduce recidivism rates, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at DOC headquarters.