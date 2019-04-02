When LaToya Cantrell campaigned to be the mayor of New Orleans, she pledged to do away with the city’s traffic cameras that ticket speeders, an issue that resonated with voters and no doubt helped her get elected.
She’s gotten rid of many of the cameras, while keeping them in place in school zones. Now comes the news that city officials have quietly adjusted the cameras to be more stringent in nabbing motorists who barely exceed the speed limit, which Cantrell’s administration defends as a good way to keep children safe.
We’re all for public safety, but if that was the ultimate goal of the crackdown, it seems that Cantrell would have announced the new policy before it went into place. Her administration didn’t publicly mention the change in the cameras until approached by the media.
Skeptics can be forgiven for wondering if the real reason for the change is boosting revenue from speeding tickets, which took a hit when many of the city’s traffic cameras were taken down.
People can argue about the merits of traffic cameras, and motorists should exercise caution and drive at a reasonable speed. But in this as in most matters of public policy, transparency is key.
It’s the only way to build public trust in the mission of keeping citizens safe.