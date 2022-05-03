The bipartisan movement of recent years to rethink Louisiana's traditional lock-em-up approach to criminal justice — a strategy that led to mass incarceration but not safer streets and communities — is straining under widespread alarm over a rise in crime, including by youthful offenders.
We get the concern, but hope that legislators don’t buy the handwringing that panicked a Senate committee in the State Capitol last week.
The committee sent without objection to the full Senate a wide-ranging bill to repeal the state law requiring 17-year-old offenders to go to juvenile prison. Senators ought to think twice.
Four out of five states, including Louisiana since 2017, have recognized that sending young men, particularly, to adult prisons for all sorts of offenses means that they are targets for abuse and they quite likely end up with a master’s degree in lawbreaking when they get out. That's why federal law requires that juveniles not be mixed with a general prison population.
No one can promise that juvie will turn a 17-year-old away from a life of crime. It’s difficult work and these are not typically choirboys; the offenses are real, bystanders can be maimed or killed in shootings. Gunslinging by teens is a serious problem.
But what is our response going to be? If juvenile justice works, for every young person saved, the benefit to taxpayers — not to mention the offenders’ families — is enormous.
The 17-year-old in juvenile prison may be a last and desperate chance to steer a life in a better direction. Lawmakers of both parties recognized the risks but also the potential upside of that option.
What’s different from five years ago? A crime wave nationwide, and specific cases paraded before the Senate committee by Attorney General Jeff Landry and Tony Clayton, district attorney for three parishes outside Baton Rouge.
The crime wave is hardly limited to juveniles, who are a tiny percentage of those committing murder. And the financial calculus is relevant to the pleaders for Senate Bill 418 by Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe.
Clayton has no juvenile prison in his parishes so, he said, they must spend $600 a day for 17-year-olds to be held at an appropriate facility in Alabama.
That's not those charged as adults for heinous crimes such as murder and kidnapping. Prosecutors can today try 17-year-olds as adults when the facts of the case require that decision. The problem is with the costs of juveniles charged with lesser offenses, perhaps even nonviolent ones.
For officials in rural jurisdictions, particularly, every juvenile offender means a higher cost than those in adult jails. But a bill for 16-year-olds would not pass, so backers shoot for one for 17-year-olds, hoping passion will override reason.
The overarching issue here is the pushback against the popular efforts of the past few years to rationalize Louisiana law.
The national crime problem is the backdrop for a narrow response: Lock them up, throw away the key.
We did that before. Society over a period of years invested — or more properly, dumped — immense sums into building and staffing prisons across the nation.
In Louisiana, as in the rest of the nation, it became clear that for the staggering costs of the lockups, prisoners were recycled into society in worse shape than they went in: prone to offend again, prone to violence. No one saw this more clearly than the faith-based groups working with offenders in the vast gulags of America, with Louisiana leading the way in imprisonment.
The bipartisan criminal justice movement of the past few years has made progress. In the wake of the pandemic’s profound stresses on society, we ought to think before reversing course precipitously.