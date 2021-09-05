Back in August, we mused on this page about what would happen if a ferocious hurricane assaulted our state. Had 18 months of scorn and strife over the coronavirus made us distrustful of science, oblivious to danger, hateful toward each other?
It sure seemed that way, and we wondered whether our people would ignore the warnings from the hurricane center and fret over their individual rights rather than focusing on their obligations to our state and our neighbors.
Two weeks after we published that editorial, along came Hurricane Ida, maybe the strongest storm ever to reach Louisiana’s shores.
The damage from Ida is still being tallied, and the recovery will take months.
But the good news is Louisianans seem to have regained their bearings.
Volunteers from the Cajun Navy charged into Lafitte and rescued Joann Guidry from her elevated trailer home, as she watched in horror when her neighbors’ homes floated off.
Jason Borne, who repairs airport rental cars, motored his flatboat around LaPlace, helping his neighbor, Brandon Braxton Sr., find his 10-year-old son. The boy had spent the night with relatives.
Saints owner Gayle Benson donated $1 million toward storm relief, and she acted while the hurricane was still churning through the state.
Ida arrived on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
It shouldn’t take a hurricane to shake up our people and revive our sense of community. We will be rebuilding from Ida and fighting COVID-19 for weeks and months.
We can start by behaving like it’s Aug. 29 for the other 364 days of the year.