Southern University made a good, big move, snaring Eric Dooley from Prairie View A&M University to lead the Jaguars football team as head coach.
Dooley, a New Orleans native, played college football for legendary coach Eddie Robinson at Grambling State University, and he coached under a legendary Southern coach, Pete Richardson.
The Dooley announcement was cheered by Southern fans and supporters who know him as the Richardson assistant who went on to successful careers at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State then Prairie View.
Dooley, 56, took the Prairie View Panthers to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, losing to Jackson State University. Southern won four Western Division titles and the 2013 SWAC championship under nine-year head coach Dawson Odums, who resigned to move to Norfolk State University, a Virginia HBCU. Dooley follows interim head coach Jason Rollins, who has filled in since May.
Dooley graduated from Fortier High School in New Orleans and went on to be a wide receiver at Grambling before a short Canadian football career. At SU through 2010, Dooley saw the Jaguars win two Black college national championships and four SWAC titles. He helped the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff win the 2012 SWAC title as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before leaving for GSU.
During his introductory news conference, Dooley made it clear he had been hoping to return to Southern. “I was waiting for this opportunity to come,” he said.
Southern has the ingredients to be champions, Dooley said, and “now it’s up to me” to shape the program to achieve success. He said he’ll start with discipline and focus on his players as student-athletes. Dooley attributed much of his professional coaching success to Richardson, who he said he has lunch with before each season. Richardson’s overall record — 134-62 — earned him the honor of having the Southern football field named after him.
Richardson and Southern are banking on Dooley to bring Southern more success. We wish him well.