Rochelle Ford has a strong academic background, including leadership roles with some nationally recognized higher education institutions.
A public relations professional in her early career, Ford went on to teach at Howard University, one of the nation’s most respected historically Black colleges and universities; Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, one of the country's premier communications programs; and Elon College, frequently recognized as a leader of experiential learning in education.
Effective in July, Ford will bring her experiences and her leadership to Dillard University in New Orleans, where she'll succeed President Walter Kimbrough as president of the 1,200-student Gentilly institution.
Ford has rich HBCU history. Her parents went to Morgan State University in Baltimore. She graduated from Howard after studying public relations. She earned a master’s degree in public relations at the University of Maryland at College Park and a doctorate in journalism at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. When she decided to teach college full-time, she chose Howard.
“I returned back to my roots because I knew I wanted to give back to the African American community in a direct way,” she said.
She joins Dillard after leading Elon's Schools of Communications as dean.
Ford was a 2021 fellow with Clark Atlanta University's HBCU Executive Leadership Institute. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, executive director of the institute, said it was clear where she was heading. “The way she grasped what we were doing in terms of competencies, let us know that Dr. Ford would become a president," she said.
The president’s job at any higher education institution includes finding the right balance with recruitment, enrollment and retention; establishing a vision others can get behind and fundraising. Among other things, Ford plans to focus on academic innovation and industry partnerships. However, Ford said in a statement, her “first hundred days needs to focus on listening and advancing our inclusive team to develop and support students.”
We congratulate Ford on her selection, and look forward to watching her apply what she’s experienced and learned throughout her varied career.