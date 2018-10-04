Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has done the right thing in calling for the public release of the results of an FBI investigation of sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kennedy is bucking both his fellow Republicans in the Senate and key Democrats in pushing for transparency on the issue, but we hope his idea gains ground. Advocating for an open process was the responsible thing for Kennedy to do. That was a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s decision to mock Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, during a campaign rally.
Ford has said that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, a charge Kavanaugh strenuously denies. Both Ford and Kavanaugh testified last week during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Kennedy serves as a member. U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, of Arizona, who’s also on the committee, voted to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, but he secured a one-week delay in the confirmation process while the FBI looks into the assault allegations and related accusations. Kennedy, who supports Kavanaugh, makes a good point when he says keeping the FBI’s findings private won’t serve the public interest. Partisans will probably leak excerpts of the FBI report to support their points of view, giving voters an incomplete and self-serving picture of the agency’s findings. When a matter of national importance like this is kept secret, distrust is the inevitable result.
Releasing the full report will give Americans a clear view of the quality of the FBI’s work, the scope of its investigation, and what it discovered. Both Democratic and Republican leaders have loudly proclaimed that they simply want the truth about Brett Kavanaugh. If that’s the case, they have nothing to fear from releasing the FBI report.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, have both argued for keeping the report private. Given the influence of those key players, Kennedy is fighting an uphill battle in promoting the release of the FBI report. But public sentiment can help turn the tide, and we hope voters here and across the country get behind Kennedy’s position.
Transparency is the best way to answer politically toxic issues. If anyone doubted how poisonous the Kavanaugh controversy has become, Trump showed the current depravity in discourse by ridiculing Ford at a campaign rally. It was a tasteless gesture that drew rightful criticism from prominent Republicans, Including Flake and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, an ardent Kavanaugh supporter.
Whatever one’s definition of “presidential,” Trump’s behavior was beneath his office, and it threatens the candidacy of his own nominee for the highest court in the land.