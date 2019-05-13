We welcome today’s visit to Louisiana by President Donald Trump, whose planned stop at a liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish is meant to underscore his administration’s support for the nation’s energy infrastructure.

That complex of facilities is critical to America’s economic and national security, and many of the country’s most important energy operations are in south Louisiana. We’re glad that Trump seems to understand what Louisiana’s energy corridor has done for the United States. We hope that the president will, in turn, marshal the country behind a key initiative to help Louisiana continue its important role as an economic driver for America and the world.

We’re talking about a long-term extension of the National Flood Insurance Program, which is set to expire May 31. Along with its energy sector, Louisiana is also home to vital ports and shipping channels and one of the richest, most productive fisheries in the world.

Trump recently affirmed Louisiana's contribution to maritime commerce by agreeing not to weaken provisions of the Jones Act, which requires that ships carrying goods between U.S. ports be built in the country and staffed mostly by Americans.

Louisiana's work in shipping, energy exploration and commercial seafood depends on a labor force drawn from coastal communities that are, by their nature, susceptible to flooding. To secure and extend investment in the region, Louisiana needs a stable, healthy flood insurance program that advances long-term growth for the future.

That kind of clarity has been sorely missing from the NFIP. It’s been reauthorized intermittently, sputtering along on stopgap extensions that create anxiety among homeowners. If the current reauthorization expires at the end of the month, NFIP couldn’t write new policies for prospective homeowners.

Another short-term extension is likely, but residents and the business community here shouldn’t have to undergo habitual rounds of anxiety concerning the flood insurance program’s future.

Clearly, a long-term extension of the program is needed. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, of Jefferson Parish, is one of the more prominent Capitol Hill leaders pushing a five-year reauthorization of NFIP. Such a deal is unlikely before the end of the month, but we hope that the May 31 deadline will create momentum for a more comprehensive fix.

When the president visits today, he’ll see a state still drying out from this month’s rains. Recent flooding in other parts of the country is a sobering reminder that Louisiana is not alone in needing a strong National Flood Insurance Program.

We hope that reality creates consensus in Congress for a long-term extension of the NFIP. In a deeply partisan time, a strong National Flood Insurance Program should be something that both Democrats and Republicans can support. We urge President Trump to rally Congress behind this critical goal.

It would be good for his presidency, good for Louisiana, and good for America.