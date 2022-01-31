On the one hand, much of Louisiana’s economic boom in a beyond-pandemic culture has been an old story.
Old, in the sense that the keystone of the state’s economic success is oil and gas, particularly petrochemical manufacturing.
Those are the very large-dollar projects — a billion dollars or more for many of them — announced in 2021 and being built over the next few years, leading to more jobs and more wealth for our state.
“We want to continue this great momentum that we established in 2021, which is really quite remarkable,” the state’s chief industry-hunter, Don Pierson said. “And I don’t say remarkable lightly.” About $20 billion is indeed in the pipeline.
But some things are definitely not the old story of our economy, meaning that there is something weird about the boom.
Pierson and a panel of other experts looked into the year ahead for the state in a summit organized by The Advocate, The Times-Picayune and The Acadiana Advocate.
They saw the kinds of challenges that are commonplace now for businesses, including supply chain problems and an overarching struggle to find qualified and willing workers.
While that much is known about the U.S. economy generally, there are specific chokepoints in Louisiana’s situation: Building $20 billion worth of projects, many of them very complex facilities, will require a lot of highly skilled labor as well as materials. Industrial construction should be a big driver of employment, especially along the vital Mississippi River corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
But the pandemic still exists, hurting not only new projects but existing facilities trying to keep staff on the job, noted Greg Bowser of the Louisiana Chemical Association, as well as raising shipping costs of products that are sold around the world.
The post-pandemic boom — and who can say when the coronavirus will greatly loosen its deadly grip? — thus is different from past boom-and-bust cycles in Louisiana’s history. It is not driven by commodity prices, particularly that of oil, as so many booms have been.
Is it real? The numbers presented recently by State Capitol economists suggested not only a huge influx of one-time surplus dollars from the previous fiscal year, but the anticipation of millions more in tax revenues in the new year beginning July 1.
Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed using the one-time money for infrastructure projects, definitely needed, but there is enough regular recurring revenue to pay for ongoing teacher pay raises.
In fact, the governor said, the outlook is so good that when the economists meet again in May, it’s likely that the pay raise could be increased, because new revenues will be “recognized” for use in the new fiscal year.
Louisiana’s old problems haven’t gone away. Even as the post-pandemic boom builds up steam, as the newspapers’ panelists observed, specific sectors face difficulty in staffing shortages and cost increases, and also a perception that — in the words of LSU President William F. Tate IV — there is a more “entrepreneurial spirit” in places like Houston and Dallas, our mega-neighbors and mega-competitors.
“That’s going to continue to be a pressure, this competition for talent across the U.S. and the globe,” Pierson said. In good times, even boom times, it’s important to remember that.