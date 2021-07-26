FILE - In this May 23, 2021, file photo, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, talks with assistant coach Willie Green, center, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Phoenix. The New Orleans Pelicans are negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach. That is according to a person familiar with the situation who added that no deal is in place and discussions could extend beyond the NBA Finals. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP, File) ORG XMIT: AZPHP501 ORG XMIT: BAT2107161705352636