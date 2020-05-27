If government giveaways were the path to prosperity, Louisiana’s economy would have been booming for years.
The latest evidence that the strategy doesn't work, let's call it Exhibit Z, is the closing of the government-aided General Electric Co. New Orleans technology center in the glitzy Place St. Charles office tower in New Orleans. That firm announced last month that it was closing the center, and casting off 100 employees into a hostile economy.
Legislators should be asking questions about the failure of yet another taxpayer giveaway. But instead, this week they are considering a bill that would expand the free-lunch culture of our state by shielding the names, titles and salaries of the recipients from public scrutiny.
The House and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday will consider SB 191 by state Sen. Bodi White, a longtime Baton Rouge-area Republican legislator and influential chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. The measure exempts from disclosure the "personally identifying information" of any employee whose employer receives a credit or inducement from the state.
What this means is that when the public requests records from the Economic Development Department, or any other entity in the economic development sphere, the names, job titles and salaries of their taxpayer-incentivized employees will no longer be available.
This isn’t about Social Security numbers or private medical information. This bill’s effect would be to increase opportunities for cronyism in programs the taxpayers finance.
That means when the state gives away your money in the form of economic development tax credits or incentive programs, the recipients would be able to keep secret the names of the people who are on the receiving end. Including if they are, say, related to someone in government by blood, marriage or political allegiance.
The public record would be the company’s name, not who the company employs or pays. The wording of the bill is so vague, we are concerned the state would use it to shield all employee information — including whether certain metrics are met.
The measure specifies that the name of the “majority shareholder” of the giveaway recipient would be a public record. But the Louisiana Press Association, in opposing the measure, points out that the majority shareholder may or may not be the person who receives the actual profits or money the company spins off. So, with a good lawyer, it would not be challenging to hide the real beneficiary of our public funds.
The measure is good news for politicians, their relatives and their campaign contributors. But legislators are supposed to be looking out for the interests of taxpayers, who are getting weary of giveaway programs that don’t work.
Wednesday’s hearing will give legislators on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee a chance to show the public which side they are on.