After two fierce hurricanes, a freeze and a flood, Lake Charles is Louisiana’s neediest community.
About 3,000 people remain displaced after the worst of the disasters, Hurricane Laura, which was nine months ago.
A recent analysis by The New York Times found Lake Charles had lost around 6.7% of its population in 2020 — the highest of any metro area in the nation.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided 2,145 households with temporary housing like travel trailers and mobile homes; another 373 have been approved and are still waiting to move in.
The community should be in the prayers of everyone in Louisiana, but it will take more to get Lake Charles back on its feet.
Two presidents, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have visited the community and Biden showed his concern last month by calling Mayor Nic Hunter after biblical rainfall caused painful flooding.
The community is seeking a Road Home-style federal program to fill the gap between what residents get from insurance and what they need to rebuild.
Democrats in Washington are tossing around big numbers as they work to pass more spending bills.
There are many needs in Louisiana and in the 49 other states. But no place needs federal help more than Lake Charles.