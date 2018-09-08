Soon, bookstore patrons here and across the country will be greeted by the image of Ulysses S. Grant, whose likeness isn’t often seen in public spaces in Louisiana.
The solemn, bearded face of the legendary Union general and president graces the cover of “Grant,” a bestselling biography of the former commander-in-chief by popular historian Ron Chernow that's being released in paperback this month.
Chernow is something of a rock star in literary circles, thanks to the adaptation of his Alexander Hamilton biography into a hit Broadway musical. As Chernow readily concedes, a Grant musical isn’t likely, although we wonder if Grant’s life might translate into an operatic tragedy. There were sad turns aplenty in Grant’s presidency, and some of the darkest parts involved his struggle to keep the peace in Louisiana.
After playing a critical role in helping the Union win the Civil War, Grant oversaw Reconstruction efforts in the South as the nation’s president. It was a tough job, and Louisiana’s resistance to Reconstruction proved especially vexing.
One flashpoint was the 1874 election for the Louisiana Legislature. After the election, a bitter dispute arose about which lawmakers could legitimately be seated. U.S. troops entered the legislative chambers to enforce Republican Gov. William Pitt Kellogg’s wishes on the matter, drawing heavy criticism of Grant from across the nation. “The spectacle of soldiers entering a statehouse left northern opinion aghast,” Chernow tells readers. “Major Republican newspapers in the North denounced Grant.”
New Orleans, which served as the state capital at the time, was a hotbed of resistance to Reconstruction policies, with white Democrats leading the charge. “The New Orleans events presented Grant with an issue as tough and intractable as any he had faced as president,” Chernow notes. “He felt outrage at the injustices white Democrats perpetrated in Louisiana and Mississippi. Yet even sympathetic northerners cringed at the image of federal soldiers barging into a state legislature and ousting elected officials.”
The controversy unfolded amid widespread attacks against blacks in Louisiana. “Many saw the Louisiana violence as the opening shot of a second Civil War and a revitalized Confederacy, albeit clothed in a new form,” Chernow writes.
Grant was never able to overcome hostility in Louisiana and throughout the South to Reconstruction’s policies. Political scandals in Grant’s administration further compromised his authority in advancing reforms in the former Confederacy.
It was a tragedy, to be sure, worthy of a Broadway stage.