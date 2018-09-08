A portion of a white supremacist monument is removed by the One Canal Place parking lot and Mississippi River floodwall at the end of Iberville Street in New Orleans, La. Monday, April 24, 2017. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently and faint graffiti remnants can be seen above the inscription.