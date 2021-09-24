When you literally don’t have a roof over your head because it was blown off by Hurricane Ida, you won’t have very much patience with a Congress that can’t act on basic disaster aid.
When you rattle over a long-outdated bridge over the Calcasieu River on Interstate 10 that two presidents have promised to replace — and have to worry about the rust literally beneath your wheels — you won’t have very much patience with a Congress that can’t get the new bridge done.
We’ve seen the sorry spectacle of congressional dysfunction get in the way of hurricane aid before. But underlying the impact of so many disasters in Louisiana is a crying need for building more and better roads, bridges, utility transmission lines — on and on.
Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden both promised an infrastructure bill, and the latter seems close to getting it done with a strong assist by a bipartisan vote in the U.S. Senate brokered in large part by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.
The U.S. House was supposed to vote on Monday, but recklessly ideological liberals in Biden’s own party are practicing the very definition of legislative hostage-taking: The “progressives” are balking at real progress unless they get a larger budget deal that funds their priorities.
But this dangerous pettiness is only half the problem. Despite Cassidy’s leadership and the large group of progress-oriented Republican senators who battle for improving infrastructure, the bulk of the U.S. House GOP appears as anti-progress as the progressives — including our Louisiana representatives of that party.
God knows how this will end. But holding up construction of legitimate infrastructure priorities is not good for the long-term growth of the national economy and the short-term building of more resilient projects in Louisiana.