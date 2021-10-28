The Lafayette Public Library System should retain financial stability — for now — if taxpayers renew a 1.84 mill property tax that supports its operations. If voters say no, library leaders say, some of the system’s eight library branches will likely close. That ought not happen.
Proposition No. 3 appears on the Nov. 13 ballot, with early voting beginning Saturday. The millage that is up for renewal generates about $4 million of the more than $11 million the system needs to make ends meet. A second property tax, which is not on the ballot this year, generates more than $6 million a year with the million-dollar annual library budget deficit covered from a diminishing $7 million reserve fund.
Voters should support this renewal to keep the library and its 151 employees, down from 160, afloat. Right now, homeowners pay about $23 annually for this tax on a $200,000 home. Voters in 2018 declined to renew a third property tax that had given the system another $3.5 million per year and voters tapped the system’s once hefty reserve fund for millions more, diverting money to support drainage improvements after the 2016 floods. Those infrastructure improvements were needed, but so is a functional, vibrant library system.
By the numbers, the library before the pandemic was holding its own or showing growth in total circulation, issuing library cards and in other measures. The library was especially helpful to students when school doors were closed. A "yes" vote won’t make the library rich, but it will keep the doors open.