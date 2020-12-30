The death of former state Rep. Vic Stelly of Lake Charles reminds us that it wasn’t so long ago that real tax reform was possible in Louisiana.
Alongside Republican Gov. Mike Foster, Stelly in 2002 persuaded his colleagues and then the voters to eliminate regressive, temporary sales taxes on necessities such as food and utilities, and replace them with fairer and more stable income taxes, which impacted wealthier taxpayers and helped the poor. The swap became known as the Stelly Plan.
It was the high water mark for the tax reform movement in Louisiana, but the income taxes remained unpopular, especially among the wealthy.
After Hurricane Katrina, politicians of both parties began to dismantle the Stelly Plan. With tax revenues flowing thanks to recovery spending, Democrat Kathleen Blanco and Republican Bobby Jindal trimmed back the income taxes. That led to a financial crisis which Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican lawmakers resolved with temporary sales tax increases.
So now Louisiana is back to relying on temporary sales taxes to balance its budget.
Stelly served four terms in the House, mostly as a Republican, though he dropped his party affiliation toward the end. Although he retired before the law forced him out, his passing reminds us of how term limits have robbed the Legislature of experienced hands, increasing the clout of lobbyists and special interests.
These days, nobody in the Capitol even talks about tax reform. The next round of sales taxes expires in 2025, and we hope there is a Vic Stelly among this crop of lawmakers.