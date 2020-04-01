The courts have not been in the news much lately, but it was heartening to see a federal appeals court deliver a ruling last week that came out squarely and decisively on the side of open public records.
Victor White III shot himself to death six years ago while handcuffed in the back of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Iberia Parish.
The death was ruled a suicide, but there were ample reasons to be suspicions about the death of a black man in a parish with a rich and well-documented history of racial bias by local deputies, 11 of whom pleaded guilty in a sprawling federal probe.
And even if White died by his own hand, how can a competent law enforcement officer arrest and handcuff a man and not discover he was armed?
The mother of White’s minor child sued the sheriff’s department and the case produced a settlement.
John Simerman, a reporter for The Advocate, filed a public records request to determine the amount of the settlement, but the mother objected. The sheriff’s office was willing to provide the information.
The Advocate and our TV partner, KATC, went to court, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna, appointed by President Barack Obama, ruled that the privacy interests of the minor child outweighed the public’s right to know how much of their money was spent settling a suit rooted in sloppy policework — or worse.
Last week, a bipartisan panel of federal appeal court judges overturned Hanna.
In a sweeping repudiation, Judges James Graves Jr., E. Grady Jolly and Stephen Higginson said Hanna abused his discretion. Graves and Higginson were appointed by Obama and Jolly was named to the bench by President Ronald Reagan.
White’s death prompted a wide-ranging probe of the office and its leader, Sheriff Louis Ackal. The probe uncovered jaw-dropping civil rights violations that led to the guilty pleas and a criminal trial against the sheriff himself. Ackal was acquitted, but he declined to seek reelection. The city of New Iberia divorced itself from the sheriff’s office and formed its own police force.
The citizens of Iberia Parish deserve better from their sheriff, and hiding the financial consequences of law enforcement misbehavior or incompetence makes it more likely to occur over and over again.