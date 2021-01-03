President Donald Trump speaks to, from left to right, U.S. House of Representatives Minority Whip Stephen Scalise, Sen. John Kennedy, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and President of the American Farm Bureau Federation Zippy Duvall, after stepping off of Air Force One at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. President Trump visited New Orleans to deliver a speech at the Farm Bureau convention.