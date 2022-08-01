There has been a lot said about who is responsible for all of the mass shootings in this country.
Schoolchildren are dead; others are terrified to go back to school.
Parents are fearful to take their families to a hometown parade celebrating the Fourth of July. Shoppers are uncertain that if they go to the grocery stores or to the mall, they will be killed. Worshippers are afraid to attend church, mosque or synagogue for fear that they will be killed while praying.
The answer to ending this reign of terror is right before us — the elephant in the room. Assault weapons are the common denominator.
Mental illness is part of the human condition. The right to own a weapon of war, designed solely to harm people quickly and efficiently, is not.
Laws are enacted to regulate society and to protect citizens. We know that we give up our freedom to scream “Fire!” in a theater. The fact that we have the freedom to stand by helplessly and scream “Active shooter!” is no freedom at all.
What is necessary is a law to prohibit the sale of such weapons. We need legislators to stand strong and pass a law to protect the people while they try to enjoy the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
EDITH ROSENBLUM
master of public health, retired
New Orleans