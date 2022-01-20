Fallout from the pandemic is nowhere more dramatically in evidence than in education. Amid all the difficulties and conflicts arising over the past two years, we continue to see better pay for teachers as fundamental to reorganizing for the future.
Today’s debate is whether to open for in-person teaching or revert for a time to online education. But the consequences of coronavirus go much deeper.
One of them is the “great resignation,” in which many workers are seeking better pay. But the “great retirement” is the better phrase in education in Louisiana: Teacher and other school personnel retirements rose 25% from 2020 to 2021.
We agree with Stephen Waguespack of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry that addressing the fall in test scores over the last two years is critical in Louisiana, as it is in most states of the nation. That's about more than pay. But better pay is part of the solution.
Pay here ranks 12th of 16 states in the South, with average salaries of $51,566 compared to the regional average of $55,205, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The U.S. average is $64,133.
Many issues must be addressed, including meaningful accountability measures that have been postponed during the disruptions of the pandemic.
Nor is raising teacher pay easy in the state budget that must be constructed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, working with the Legislature. The one-time money available from federal pandemic relief and infrastructure grants isn't the reliable year-in, year-out cash needed for salary increases.
Maybe it won’t be easy, but it is clearly a necessary step for getting life in our state back to normal — or better.