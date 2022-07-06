As they closed out a singularly eventful term, the conservative justices made headlines again, this time on environmental policy. But a closer look at what they did suggests two ways of viewing the most dramatically ideological Supreme Court since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s day.
The latest case was about an Obama-era federal regulation on greenhouse gas emissions, and there’s one side of the argument that the court majority acted properly. On the procedural question of “who decides,” the court is right: Congress, with its deep divisions and incapacity to act, has given too much authority to agencies to make decisions, and agencies — not just the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — all too often push the rules as far as they can go.
That’s because presidents of both parties aren’t able to pass legislation they promise to voters. So they act unilaterally — in this case, stretching the language of the Clean Air Act of 1970 to encompass regulation of greenhouse gases from power plants. In a legislative vacuum, Barack Obama (immigration and climate), Donald Trump (immigration and energy production), Joe Biden (all of the above) have pulled the levers of administrative rulings to essentially make law.
To push Congress to do its job is not such a bad thing, we think, and the new court ruling might do that.
But there’s always another hand when you’re talking about the interventionist instincts of the new court majority. They made this sweeping ruling to advance an agenda, and justices apparently did not care that the “Clean Power Plan” was a bundle of regulations that never took effect. Liberal justices mocked the majority for striking down a new set of regulations that haven't even been issued yet by Biden's EPA.
This was, as Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his plaintive dissent in the abortion case this year, a decision that did not need to be made right now. But justices are more ideologically activist than ever, and are eager to use their newfound power.
Whatever one thinks about the court’s major decisions this year, they certainly didn’t reflect the conservative value of judicial restraint.