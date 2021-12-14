The Twitter spat between Attorney General Jeff Landry and Manship School Professor Bob Mann made for entertaining reading, and at one point Thursday, a quarter of the folks looking at our website had their eyes on the story chronicling the dust up.
That extraordinary level of attention on a single story only occurs when something really big happens, like LSU hiring a $100 million football coach. For bad-tempered tweeting and a publicity-seeking attorney general, usually not so much.
Mann, a prolific and provocative Twitter user, started the fight with this tweet:
“Louisiana AG Jeff Landry sending some flunkie to the LSU Faculty Senate meeting today to read a letter attacking covid vaccines is quite the move from a guy who considers himself ‘pro-life.’”
The Landry assistant whom Mann called a “flunky” is Lauryn Sudduth, who wisely stayed on the sidelines.
Landry fired back that Mann’s “disparaging remarks about this LSU alumna cannot be without consequence.” That’s a fine opinion to have, but then the attorney general, as he’s wont to do, went way too far calling on LSU to take “appropriate action soon,” whatever that’s supposed to mean.
Mann has tenure, so he’s not going to get fired, even when he churlishly said LSU was late taking up for his right of free speech. And Landry should know that you can’t build a great public university if politicians throw a tantrum every time a faculty member criticizes them.
Mann sometimes freely attacks others, within LSU or beyond. That’s not a great look for the Manship School, which has a mission to teach young people to engage in constructive and civil conversation. Still, new LSU President William F. Tate IV, who really has bigger fish to fry, appropriately took up for Mann’s right to speak his mind.
"As president of LSU, I am deeply committed to First Amendment rights. LSU is committed to free and open scholarship and the freedom to debate ideas and principles without interference,” Tate responded.
Now that’s well said.