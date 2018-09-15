From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speak to reporters at the Capitol as the Republican-controlled Senate unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks, in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)