At almost $2.8 million, the first year of the big 225 GIVES campaign was a success, thanks to thousands of donors stepping up to provide gifts for nonprofit organizations serving the Baton Rouge area.
We congratulate those spearheading this campaign, including the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Capital Area United Way, Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana Foundation, Pennington Foundation, H&E Equipment Services, Humana and Price LeBlanc.
Coming together in this way is kind of a new concept here for Giving Tuesday. We hope that it continues and grows in December to help the capital region.
Matching gifts helped stretch the dollars of donors, even in a year made tough economically by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 200 nonprofits serving every facet of community needs and social services collaborated in the process and benefit from much-needed donations.
Our society depends not just on the private and public sectors, but on the volunteer, charitable and faith-based organizations that work to make a community better.