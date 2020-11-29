Any other year, we’d be winding down the year, heading into Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa and the new year with hurricane season behind us.
But this is 2020.
Since the stormy season started June 1, we had 30 storms in the Atlantic Ocean, and many of them were more dangerous named storms. The traditional hurricane season is scheduled to end today. We’re hoping it’s not just a date on the calendar.
As we hit 20 named hurricanes, we worried that we might break our 2005 record of 28 named storms — and we did. We registered 30 named storms, working our way through the 26 letters of the alphabet and starting down the Greek alphabet list. We in southern Louisiana were in the stormy “cone of uncertainty” more than a few times, and that wasn’t comfortable. Though we’re battle-tested hurricane watchers, it was troubling.
Our stormy historic season started in early summer when Tropical Storm Cristobal hit southeastern Louisiana on June 7. We should have known something was not right when the next storm of significance didn’t come until August 24 when Tropical Storm Marco hit. The wait wasn’t a good one because, just three days later, we got hit by Hurricane Laura. That hurricane was really bad. Striking southwestern Louisiana on August 27, Laura was the 10th strongest hurricane to hit land based on wind speed. It killed more than 40 people in the United States and left about $14 billion in damages across Louisiana and into southeastern Texas. Since we’ve had so many August hurricanes, we falsely thought this might be the worst of it.
Hurricane Delta knocked, on Oct. 9. Delta had the nerve to plow Louisiana land just a few miles from Laura’s path. An area that suffered millions in damages had to suffer more. More than 3,000 were displaced, put up at several New Orleans hotels and elsewhere in the state.
Fortunately, there are recent reports showing tropical storms or hurricanes heading our way as we look toward the end of this busy hurricane season on Nov. 30.
As we eat some Thanksgiving leftovers and prepare to finish this strange year with what may be new traditions, we’re watching to see whether Mother Nature will surprise us with some postseason storm or hurricane action. According to the Weather Channel, “Since 1950, only one such post-season storm affected the mainland U.S., a freak early February 1952 tropical storm which brushed across the Florida Peninsula.”
According to the people who do some of the official hurricane watching, the NOAA Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, 87% of minor hurricane days and 96% of major hurricane days happen in the scheduled season. But there are a few hurricanes that happen “out of season,” sometimes, gulp, in December.
It’s The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore’s job to go to the places where big storms are anticipated so he can be positioned to report from the scene. We’re hoping he won’t have to interrupt his socially distanced Thanksgiving celebration to travel to Louisiana or anywhere close. We wish Cantore well, but we’ve had enough.