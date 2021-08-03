As Team USA launched its competitions at the Olympics in Tokyo, about 100 young gymnasts gathered at Grambling State University in northern Louisiana. Some of them may be on a future Olympics gymnastics team.
Participants from 23 states attended the fifth annual Brown Girls Do Gymnastics (BGDG) Conference at GSU. They showed off their skills and learned new tricks, but perhaps most importantly learned about new opportunities.
Trayvean Scott, vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said Grambling will be looking aggressively at the feasibility of women’s gymnastics at the campus. They want to find alumni, fan, business and other support to create a competitive program with scholarships to attract gymnasts. GSU would be the first historically Black college or university with such a program.
Participants at the July conference heard from Olympic gold winners Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles on the first day. The two encouraged the Black and Brown girls and women.
Some athletes don’t start gymnastics until high school or even college, but most whose families can afford it start when they are pre-K and elementary students. For students who want to continue walking balance beams, tumbling on mats or performing on vaults, attending an HBCU is not an option.
Grambling State is considering moving toddler and teen gymnasts into a challenging, competitive program that includes a college education. Scott would like to see scholarships and upgraded facilities to attract some of the best student gymnasts.
One conference participant, Tia Kiaku, wanted to continue her gymnastics career in college. “I was torn because I wanted to go to an HBCU but that would have meant having to hang up my leotard,” she said. After attending an Alabama institution, she enrolled at an HBCU — without a gymnastics program.
If Grambling State is successful with its pursuit of a gymnastics program, young women like Kiaku can choose gymnastics and an HBCU, in Louisiana. Helping add gymnastics to one of the state’s most historic athletics programs is worthy of consideration.