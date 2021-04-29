Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the state’s broad mask mandate, shifting much of the responsibility to business and parish leaders. There are important exceptions, and we are grateful that the governor made it clear that loosening restrictions does not mean the pandemic is over.
“I want to be clear: This is not the end of wearing masks in public, as COVID-19 and the spread of variants are still a real threat in our communities,” the governor said as he announced that masks no longer have to be worn everywhere, inside and outside, across the state. “Louisianans should respect each other and businesses and places where masks will be required as we move into a new phase of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Students, staff and teachers in K-12 school grades are required to wear masks. Same at colleges and universities. And for those who ride public transit. At all health facilities. Most government buildings will require masks.
Many of us have been waiting for closer-to-normal entertainment and sports options; the governor also made it easier for event venues, sports facilities, festivals and fairs. There is no limit on capacities at outdoor events. Indoor venues can choose whether to operate at 75% capacity with social distancing or at 100% capacity with enforced masking. Some of our favorite live music spots will be expected to have 10 feet of space between performers on the stage and audience members who must be seated. There are more details, but most of us want to know the basics: Do we have to wear a mask?
You ought to.
President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focused on vaccinations and masking outdoors the same day Edwards loosened masking restrictions. “If you’re fully vaccinated," the president said, "and you’re outdoors, and not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask.” CDC officials said those who are fully vaccinated should mask during indoor activities and when going to events that have crowded outdoor venues.
With this guidance, the national leaders pushed additional decisions to the states.
In Louisiana, the governor also pushed additional decision-making to parish leaders and businesses. A short time after the governor’s announcement, leaders in Baton Rouge, Jefferson Parish and other places said they would follow the governor’s lead and lift mask mandates. New Orleans officials decided to keep mask mandates and study the matter more. That makes sense since the city is a tourist mecca and residents frequently visit some areas with large crowds.
Edwards has led the state through difficult challenges and he’s withstood verbal abuse from some state legislators and others. We think he's been correctly focused on the science of what is best for Louisiana. “I will continue to wear a mask in government buildings and in public, especially when I do not know if someone around me has been vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to do this as well,” the governor said.
Will people act to reduce community spread? We hope they follow the governor’s advice.