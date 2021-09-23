Would you go to a hospital where doctors or nurses or employees of any kind were not vaccinated against measles or chickenpox or a host of other diseases commonly prevented by vaccines?
The same applies to coronavirus vaccinations.
Nurses, a respiratory therapist and anesthetists are among employees of Lafayette’s largest hospitals suing to halt mandates requiring employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
As our question above indicates, the hospitals are very correct to protect their patients and their business models by requiring employees to do what common sense indicates: take a safe vaccine against an illness that has killed thousands in Louisiana and hundreds of thousands nationwide.
Many of those now in the hospital on ventilators were unvaccinated. They, and health care providers, are paying a high price.
In both hospitals, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General, a process is available for legitimate religious or health objections to vaccinations. That has been America’s practice for many years but today’s objectors are involved in a politically charged agitation against COVID-19 vaccines.
The lawyer for the plaintiffs is Jimmy Faircloth of Alexandria, former executive counsel to Gov. Bobby Jindal, who has previously challenged, unsuccessfully, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ orders aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
For the good of the community, we hope he is unsuccessful again.