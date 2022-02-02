During Mitch Landrieu’s three decades in state and local government — and particularly in the years following Hurricane Katrina and Rita, when he played a major role in rebuilding as lieutenant governor and New Orleans mayor — he grappled with the difficulties of extracting money from the federal bureaucracy and navigating regulations that sometimes seemed designed to block rather than enable progress.
Now the shoe’s on the other foot, and Landrieu is charged with distributing more than $1 trillion in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in his role as President Joe Biden’s senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator. And it’s clear that he’s applying in his new role what he learned on the receiving end of federal funding.
Some of his first moves have been designed to help localities and states smooth over the normal speed bumps associated with drawing down federal money and to demystify the process.
This week Landrieu released a 461-page guide for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and other partners chock full of information such as how much is available via 375 programs to rebuild roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, extend broadband and so on, how the money will be awarded, application requirements and eligibility guidelines. He described it as “an absolute road map” — likely the kind Louisiana officials wished they had while rebuilding from the hugely destructive 2005 hurricane season.
Landrieu’s also been establishing contact with governors across the country and is encouraging states to appoint their own infrastructure coordinators to work across departments.
We’re not naïve enough to think there’s no political benefit to Biden and his fellow Democrats in getting the money dispersed quickly and somewhat painlessly. But despite many congressional Republicans’ refusal to support the bill — from Louisiana, only U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who helped negotiate the particulars, voted yes — there’s plenty of bipartisan support on the ground. At a recent National Governors Association meeting with Biden and Landrieu, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison, a Republican and NGA’s chair, voiced enthusiasm among his peers for partnering with the administration on infrastructure.
We’re enthusiastic about how Louisiana can benefit too, particularly given Cassidy’s focus on working state needs into the bill. And if there’s someone there on the other end to help the process along, all the better, for us and for every other state.