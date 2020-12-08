While we’ve learned many things during this remarkable and often unpleasant year of 2020, one has been established beyond doubt: You can’t form a family virtually.
That is truly person-to-person, soul-to-soul. And despite all the difficulties and profound dislocations in Louisiana, more than 500 families have stepped up in the past year to take in foster children as adopted sons and daughters.
Through tragic circumstances, many children enter into state custody or foster care every year. Quite often, the neglect or injury suffered at the hands of careless or even abusive birth parents means that foster care can be difficult work. If there is anything in government that is labor-intensive but a great investment in the future, it is foster care and promoting adoption.
It’s not virtual, caring for children who deserve a better shot at life.
“The good news,” first lady Donna Edwards said recently, “is that many people around our state are stepping up to help.”
Edwards spoke at a ceremony, virtual to be sure, that honored real-life heroes who have adopted as their own sons and daughters children from foster care.
Celebrated were the ordinary people from 540 families who adopted 756 children from foster care during the past 12 months. As Edwards said, “safe and loving forever homes” is the goal of the Department of Children and Family Services.
That so many adoptions have been successful is truly a great story for the holidays, any year. But in such a year as 2020, this is a remarkable number.
Technology has helped: DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said that virtual visitations and Zoom hearings before family court judges have helped keep the number of adoptions up. That’s true especially in southwest Louisiana, where hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the region this year.
Appropriately, partners in promoting adoption honored at the DCFS ceremony included two champions from southwest Louisiana, attorney Carla Chrisco of Lake Charles and Judge Thomas Duplantier of Lafayette’s 15th Judicial District.
As challenging as this year has been for families, the DCFS celebration was not noting a record. That was set in 2018, with no less than 912 children adopted.
Still, under the circumstances, the work of bringing together parents and children to adoption was remarkably successful, the 4th best year in the past 22 for the department and its partners in the social services and legal arenas.
A happier Christmas is in store for children in new homes. That gift is worthy of celebration.