Amid politicians arguing over whether kids should wear masks in school to try to stem the latest COVID-19 surge comes yet another reminder of why it’s so urgent to put the disruption of the past year and more behind us.
What most suspected is now documented. Louisiana’s students are falling behind.
After several years of slight gains, test scores fell, according to the first measure of how public school students fared during the pandemic. The LEAP 2025 tests were administered in the spring, after last year’s tests were canceled amid coronavirus' first wave.
The decline came across the board, across all grade levels, subjects and subgroups, education officials said. In grades 3-8, a total of 29% achieved “mastery,” down from 34% two years ago. Among high school students, the proportion achieving mastery fell from 37% in 2019 to 32% in 2021.
None of this was unexpected, given the number of students who spent at least part of the year learning remotely and precautions taken for those in the classroom. In fact, some officials thought the news would be even worse.
Still, the declining scores should be a clarion call to refocus on what’s important at schools plagued by disappointing test scores even before the first COVID-19 case in Louisiana was diagnosed.
"I am proud of our state's commitment to in-person instruction this past school year," Board of Elementary and Secondary Education President Sandy Holloway said. “But we remain at the bottom of the country and this is not good enough.”