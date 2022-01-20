If you live in Louisiana, there’s more than a one in five chance you’ve been infected at some point by what we used to call the novel coronavirus.
In reality, the figure is surely higher, because it doesn’t account for asymptomatic cases not identified by a test or cases detected via now-common home tests and not reported to the state. So this week’s previously unimaginable milestone, Louisiana’s millionth case of COVID-19 diagnosed since the start of the pandemic, doesn’t even take into account the virus’ true reach.
Nor does it touch on its most tragic toll, the 15,195 Louisianans who’ve lost their lives to the disease.
The novelty has long since worn off, but we have to be realistic.
Louisiana reached the million-case mark because the latest variant, the highly contagious omicron, is rocketing through our population.
There’s some good news associated with this fifth wave, and it’s that people who are vaccinated and boosted — still not enough of us — have a good chance of experiencing mild symptoms and are unlikely to be hospitalized.
The bad news is that omicron is everywhere, that it’s hitting people who thought they were one-and-done, and that Louisianans are still dying of COVID-19; 248,000 cases have been diagnosed in just the month since omicron became prevalent, there have been at least 43,000 reinfections, and the latest weekly death count was 66, according to the Department of Health.
We hope omicron is COVID’s last gasp, but with so many people unprotected by vaccines, the virus can still mutate and spread. So it’s vitally important for everyone — even those who’ve had COVID-19 already — to take all the familiar precautions.
Because nobody should want to help Louisiana reach the next milestone.