Sifting through the seers’ outlooks for south Louisiana’s 2022 economy, you can count on this: A best guess. That is all.
Economic Outlook ’22 panels in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, at the invitation of the Acadiana Advocate and the Advocate in Baton Rouge, noted some progress made in 2021 but were clear-eyed about perils posed in the economic paths of both regions. Two panels later this week will focus on New Orleans (Thursday) and the statewide economy (Friday).
Dr. Catherine O’Neal, of Baton Rouge, was disarmingly candid about her own offerings made in two previous “outlooks” — they proved to be wrong. Who could factor in variables like a pandemic? Who knew two months ago what a fifth surge in COVID-19 would look like, or even that there would be a fifth surge?
Who could know two years back that job losses since the pandemic would have twice the economic impact as job losses in the Great Recession? Or that Americans in economic tumult would resign their jobs and rethink — or discard — their career paths?
Toss in other unforeseen variables — the worst inflation in 40 years and a massive hurricane or three — and you might admire more the intrepid souls on these panels who offered their best-informed guesses as to what the new year might bring.
The four panels are comprised of business and community leaders who recruit employers, who recruit employees, who treat the sick, who encourage others in their entrepreneurial spirit or who provide the infrastructure that encourages economic success. But acquired knowledge and developed wisdom won’t necessarily inform us fully about what’s behind the unopened door of 2022’s economy. Things change.
Realtors who experienced a sellers' market in ’21 may experience a buyers' market this year, with interest rates expected to rise. Employers who were laying off people early in the pandemic are desperately seeking help now. These days, people who were planning and renting large office spaces in ’20 are working at their kitchen tables.
What does this tell us, except that this is what free markets and free people experience? There are no guarantees, no sure things. Some companies will grow in the new business environment, others may disappear.
Corey Jack, who advises young entrepreneurs in Lafayette, said there are plenty of people in their 20s and 30s with good ideas who are capitalizing on them, opening businesses and hiring people. The role of government, he said, is to provide the infrastructure and environment that will help fledgling companies succeed.
Others in these uncertain times — hospitals and health care workers — are facing economic and existential crises every day even as they perform heroically and brilliantly to save others from COVID-19. Little wonder, against huge challenges, that some workers are exhausted and checking out.
Peering into the future may be daunting, but panel members have been offering their informed opinions bravely and, on the whole, cheerfully. We can’t stop hurricanes, but we can plan for them. We haven’t beaten COVID, but we can make smart choices about how to protect ourselves.
Dr. Amanda Logue, chief medical officer at Ochsner Lafayette General, said that despite enormous obstacles, she feels “privileged” to treat the sick. There's an exodus of some exhausted health care workers, but she sees opportunities for newcomers to health care.
In dire times, the brave must step forward. There are no guarantees, except that you are free to try.