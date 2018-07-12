At the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center, from left, Mike Cazes, West Baton Rouge Sheriff, Rep. Joseph Marino III, I-Gretna, Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Jimmy LeBlanc, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, at lectern, interpreter Brandon Vice, Judge Rusty Knight, Sheriff Ricky Edwards, Louisiana Sheriff's Association, Flozell Daniels Jr., and Kenn Barnes, special counsel to the Louisiana Supreme Court, unveil the first performance report of the reform efforts as a result of the bipartisan Justice Reinvestment Initiative signed into law last year Thursday June 28, 2018, in Port Allen, La.