It's almost Election Day again in Louisiana, with Saturday's ballot featuring runoff contests for scattered political offices and judgeships around Louisiana. But there are also three constitutional amendments on ballots statewide, in addition to the eight which were on the November ballot.
Amendment 1 would add an explicit requirement that only citizens would be allowed to vote in Louisiana elections. That may be unnecessary, given long-standing state law, but the amendment does no harm and may reassure people who are concerned about election security. A few places around the nation have authorized noncitizen residents to vote in local elections but that is not the case in Louisiana.
Two other amendments relate to new requirements for state Senate confirmation of the governor's appointments to the civil service commissions governing state employees and Louisiana State Police. The appointments to the commission should be nonpartisan and nonpolitical. Senate confirmation is the norm for important bodies in state government so our editorial board's view is that the amendments should be adopted.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Turnout is likely to be lower given the spotty nature of runoff races around the state. We urge voters to participate and cast an informed ballot.