The first time he questioned Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy asked the 53-year-old appeals court judge about his time at an all-boys Washington, DC area prep school. And as is his wont, Kennedy played it for laughs.

“What was it like for you. What were you like?” Kennedy asked. “Did you ever get in trouble? Were your more of a John-Boy Walton type or a Ferris Bueller type?”

Kavanaugh responded that he loved sports, worked hard and had lots of friend. When Kennedy playfully prodded him to elaborate on the “trouble” part, Kavanaugh responded: “That’s encompassed under the friends, I think.”

The senator grinned and chuckled over the exchange, and Kavanaugh did too. So did plenty of others in the hearing room.

That was before Christine Blasey Ford went public with her chilling allegation that an intoxicated Kavanaugh, then 17, had attempted to sexually assault her when she was a 15-year-old student at a nearby girls’ school, and apparently before Kennedy and his fellow Republicans on the Judiciary Committee knew about the confidential letter she’d sent to the committee’s ranking Democrat, Dianne Feinstein. It was also before Ford named several people to whom she’d told her story in recent years, as the possibility that Kavanaugh would be named to the high court loomed.

Ford said that a friend of Kavanaugh’s, Mark Judge, was there as well. Both Kavanaugh and Judge dispute her story.

And it was before the New York Times reported that Kavanaugh and a number of his friends had listed themselves in their yearbook as “Renate alumni,” a reference to another girl who’d traveled in their circle in the early 1980s – and who, as an adult, had initially voiced support for Kavanaugh’s nomination. Kavanaugh’s lawyer said recently that the entry was prompted by a single kiss they once shared.

The woman in question, Renate Schroeder Dolphin, denies that kiss ever happened. After learning of the yearbook entries, she said that “I don’t know what ‘Renate Alumnus’ actually means. I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I will have no further comment.”

For those inclined to believe that something traumatic happened to Ford and that other stories that have come out since paint an unsettling picture, that initial back-and-forth with Kennedy is pretty uncomfortable viewing. Thursday’s follow-up hearing, in which Kennedy and the rest of the GOP’s all-male committee membership will cede questioning of Ford to a female lawyer, promises much worse.

The whole Kavanaugh saga is just one more indication that the country is horribly divided. But can we at least agree that there’s nothing funny about any of this?