House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Vice President Mike Pence are having what The Washington Post calls a “major” fundraiser this week in New Orleans for vulnerable House members.
Scalise himself isn’t on anyone’s most-vulnerable list, but he’s facing his own obstacles to getting the job he sure looks like he wants.
For Scalise to rise all the way to House Speaker, two things have to happen: Those vulnerable members need to hold on to their seats in large enough numbers to keep the House under GOP control, and another top Republican who’s working hard to make that happen needs to falter.
As Scalise geared up for this week’s big event, the Post reported that Majority Leaders Kevin McCarthy was off in Iowa stumping for U.S. Rep. David Young, in one of many stops in swing districts that both men are making. The idea is that any politician is bound to be loyal to someone who helped him or her win.
The other dynamic is that, for all McCarthy’s help, some members of the caucus worry whether he’s sufficiently conservative.
That’s where Scalise could come in. On paper, he backs McCarthy for the top job as long as McCarthy can put together the votes. McCarthy is next in line and close to Pence’s boss, President Donald Trump, and he’s also the named choice of outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan, for what a lame-duck endorsement is worth.
But Scalise is thought to be more politically palatable to many of his peers. And lately he’s been busy sending signals to that effect, through frequent appearances on Fox News and by encouraging a move by Freedom Caucus leaders to impeach deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, an idea so radical that Ryan, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Oversight and Government Reform chairman Trey Gowdy have warned against it.
So look at it this way, and Thursday’s event isn’t just about raising money. Perhaps even more, it’s about collecting chits.