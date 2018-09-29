Here’s one thing that I keep coming back to after bearing witness to Thursday’s all-day Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
Republicans could still have it both ways.
They could honor the immense personal sacrifice that Christine Blasey Ford made in appearing in public and sharing her memory of having been sexually assaulted at age 15 — by a then-17-year-old Kavanaugh, she says. They could have told the legions of women and men who’ve survived abuse and who identify with Ford’s story, including with her long-standing reluctance to come forward and her incomplete memory all these years later, that they deserve to be heard.
And they could also still install an extremely conservative jurist on the high court, one who wouldn’t undercut the court’s perceived legitimacy with a large segment of the population.
They have the presidency and the Senate votes, at least until the November midterms. They have a list of options, helpfully prescreened by the Federalist Society. One name on it that would make plenty of sense to pick, if they decide that sticking with Kavanaugh isn't worth the heartache, is Amy Coney Barrett, a New Orleans native whose appointment might blunt the ugly gender politics.
Even better, they could have someone with a judicial temperament.
If Kavanaugh either really didn’t do it or genuinely doesn’t remember, the anger and frustration he showed Thursday was reasonable and understandable. Other parts of his testimony were not.
The partisan rant in his opening, in which he went so far as to accuse Democrats who wanted Ford’s allegations heard of “revenge on behalf of the Clintons," was wildly inappropriate and cast doubt on his ability to fairly hear any cases that could affect party politics or priorities. (Historical note: Kavanaugh worked for Ken Starr, the special prosecutor who investigated Bill Clinton, and wrote an infamous memo arguing that Clinton should be questioned on every sordid detail of his relationship with Monica Lewinsky).
Also over the line was his belligerent tone when questioned by Democratic senators. Kavanaugh eventually apologized to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a former district attorney from Minnesota, after she pressed him on whether he’d ever blacked out from drinking and he snapped back: “Have you?” But this wasn’t the only time he crossed a boundary.
They could have someone who didn’t raise real concerns over his honesty under oath. You could argue that offensive sayings on Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook page aren’t relevant to his fitness, at 53, to serve on the high court. But that doesn’t mean he wasn't obligated to truthfully explain them rather than offer innocuous explanations that fail the smell test. Kavanaugh also claimed that witnesses said the assault didn’t happen; what they actually said was that they had no memory of it happening. Certainly an experienced judge like Kavanaugh understands the distinction.
Speaking of witnesses, they could make irrelevant the elephant in the room Thursday afternoon, the Democrats’ repeated attempts to get Kavanagh on record as to whether the White House should call an FBI investigation. That would mean that the one witness Ford said was in the room, Mark Judge, would have to submit to questioning under oath. Every time he was asked, Kavanaugh dodged (Friday, at the urging of wavering U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., the Judiciary Committee sent Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate with a request for such an investigation).
And they could do it all without violating Kavanaugh’s due process.
He’s right that his name will permanently be associated with the charges, no matter what happens going forward.
But the actual penalty for President Donald Trump withdrawing his name or the Senate voting him down isn’t prison. It’s a return to his current job, another lifetime appointment on arguably the second most important court in the land, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
It's good enough for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s final nominee, who faced no allegations that he was unsuitable yet never got a hearing before the Republican Senate. It was also good enough for Douglas Ginsburg, the Reagan nominee from way back when, who withdrew his name from consideration for the Supreme Court after admitting that he smoked marijuana. Ginsburg spent the rest of career on the D.C. Court without incident, and now holds senior status.
Much more than Ginsburg’s nomination, Kavanaugh’s really isn’t a fight worth having.
That is, unless it’s one that the people who support him are looking to have.