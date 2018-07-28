House Speaker Paul Ryan hasn’t exactly been a profile in courage lately, but the suggestion by 11 of Congress’s most conservative members last week that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be impeached was too much for him.
So Ryan, who is leaving Congress at the end of the year, took a stand in favor of protecting the integrity of the system, came out against the resolution and cautioned his colleagues about throwing around the I-word.
“I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process or with this term,” Ryan said.
Yet House Majority Whip Steve Scalise decided to do just that.
In a stunning break from the rest of the leadership, the Jefferson Parish Republican sided with the rogue Freedom Caucus members and said that he’d vote for impeachment, arguing that Rosenstein, who is overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, hasn’t been sufficiently forthcoming with Congress.
This point is hotly disputed, but even if it weren’t, it’s not anything close to normal grounds to justify such an extreme remedy.
Throughout history, only 19 officials have been impeached, and just eight convicted. The most famous are Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, both of whom were acquitted by the Senate. The most recent is former U.S. District Judge Thomas Porteous of Louisiana, who in 2010 was found guilty of accepting bribes and committing perjury and removed from office.
If you get the idea that Ryan’s right, that impeachment is only meant to be used under gravest of circumstances, well, Scalise somehow didn’t get the memo — or more likely he did, ripped it up and tossed it in the trash.
In interviews explaining his stance, he attempted to define impeachment down to a simple procedural maneuver, a way for Congress to apply leverage. Impeachment, he said over and over, can be a “tool” to get the Justice Department to give House members the sort of records that they normally don’t even seek, out of deference to ongoing criminal investigations.
“All they need to do is turn over the documents and everything will be fine,” Scalise said on Fox News. “What we’re saying is, here is a tool that Congress still has.”
That’s not just hogwash, it’s dangerous hogwash. It’s threatening to accuse a public official of serious misconduct simply to score political points, all to mess with a legitimate investigation of the president.
Ryan’s not the only prominent player who seems to think so.
"My deputy Rod Rosenstein is highly capable. I have the highest confidence in him," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday.
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican who has also alleged anti-Trump bias, warned that “impeachment is a punishment; it’s not a remedy.”
And this is what Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard professor and former assistant attorney general under George W. Bush, wrote in the conservative Weekly Standard: “There is no chance that the House will impeach Rosenstein over these allegations, much less that the Senate would then convict him. But the charges and the threat of proceedings further muddy the waters about the legitimacy of what Mueller is doing and thus the legitimacy of whatever Mueller discloses in the end about the president and his closest advisers. The articles of impeachment are a shameful, cynical attack on the rule of law.”
All true, and all perfectly obvious to anyone taking an honest look at the situation.
Scalise must know this, and he must have his reasons for siding with the fringe here, even though he knows as well as everyone else that an impeachment vote isn’t going to happen. Indeed, the measure’s authors have already backed off, saying instead that they would seek contempt charges against the Justice Department if they don’t get what they want.
One theory is that he’s cozying up to the Freedom Caucus in anticipation of a behind-the-scenes showdown with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over who’ll replace Ryan, as speaker if Republicans keep the majority or as minority leader if Democrats take over. Complicating matters is that Jim Jordan, a Freedom Caucus member and the impeachment resolution’s author, has declared his own intent to run for the job.
Or maybe it’s just that Scalise has decided that he’s going to be a full-on Trump defender, no matter what.
Whatever his thinking, there’s no question that by endorsing the measure, he crossed a line.
Kind of makes you wonder what other lines he’d be willing to cross.