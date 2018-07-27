House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Louisiana’s highest-ranking member of Congress since the late Hale Boggs, didn’t take long to climb to the top of the House Republican establishment. A key step along the way was his term as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a large caucus of conservative members.
Looks like U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Bossier City would like to follow in Scalise’s footsteps. Johnson, first elected to represent the 4th District in 2016, has declared his candidacy for the post come next year.
If chosen by his colleagues, Johnson, a lawyer generally aligned with the religious right, would join a club that includes quite a few recognizable names.
In addition to Scalise, others who’ve led the group include Jeb Hensarling, the retiring chair of the Financial Services Committee and thorn in the side of Louisiana members trying to keep flood insurance affordable; Jim Jordan, a prominent member of the even more conservative Freedom Caucus who just announced a longshot bid for House Speaker, even as he’s under fire for allegedly failing to respond to reports of rampant sexual abuse of college wrestlers when he was a coach at Ohio State; and Tom Price, who was ever so briefly President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services; and a guy who still serves at Trump’s side, Vice President Mike Pence.