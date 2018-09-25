Former Gov. Bobby Jindal has never minced words about Medicaid, particularly the largely federally funded expansion that he adamantly refused to accept on behalf of Louisiana’s working poor. Here a few of those words:
"The President is gradually turning the world’s greatest health care system into the world’s largest welfare system. The left has been very clear — their end goal here is to make all health care in America government health care," Jindal wrote in 2013 of President Barack Obama.
In 2017, just after he left office, Jindal wrote this in Politico: “Obamacare made millions of able-bodied Americans newly dependent on direct government assistance for their health care,” he wrote of the Affordable Care Act, both its Medicaid expansion and its subsidies for private plans. “We must not allow liberals and the mainstream media to define success by the number of Americans dependent on government programs.”
Jindal’s successor, Gov. John Bel Edwards, actually does define success according to Medicaid expansion, which he accepted as soon as he could. Edwards regularly touts the number of Louisianans who now have access to preventive care — 483,045 at last count — the number being treated for chronic conditions and serious ailments, the federal tax money coming to Louisiana that would otherwise go elsewhere, and the positive effect of all this on the state’s economy.
Now a private citizen, Jindal may be quietly coming around.
Axios reported this week that he has joined the board of directors for Florida-based WellCare Health Care Plans. A large part of the company’s business comes from operating state Medicaid plans.
And if Jindal never acknowledged the benefits to anyone else of government health care, he can’t help but appreciate this: His new role will reportedly net him some $230,000 to $240,000 in cash and stock.