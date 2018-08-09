The Advocate published a nice editorial this week about former New Orleans City Councilman Bryan Wagner’s successful efforts to bring the 1988 Republican National Convention to his hometown.
Wagner, who died last month at 75, was a big booster of the GOP dating back to its days as the state’s underdog party. And the convention at the Superdome, where then-Vice President George H.W. Bush accepted the nomination, didn’t just mark a milestone in Louisiana’s eventual shift into the red column, but also helped establish New Orleans as a great place to hold big events, all while the national press and the power players who flock to political conventions were watching.
There’s a second part of the story, though, one with a different ending for New Orleans.
It starts in 2004, when Wagner and some other state Republicans gathered in New York City to witness the re-nomination of Bush’s son, President George W. Bush, to his second term.
They had another agenda too. The convention in New Orleans had gone so well the first time, the group figured, and the city still stood out for both its festive vibe and a critical mass of downtown hotel rooms. Why not make a play to do it again? So Wagner, then-state GOP chairman Roger Villere and others decided to reach out to then-Mayor Ray Nagin to talk about putting together a proposal for a future convention.
The following year, Hurricane Katrina struck, and the subsequent levee failures brought the city to its knees. The storm changed everything, including the plan to go after another convention.
Not that it died, at least not yet. In fact, a small group of locals traveled to the 2008 convention in St. Paul to see if the idea had any legs.
Mother Nature ensured it didn’t. At the same time Republicans were gathering to nominate John McCain, Hurricane Gustav was bearing down on the Gulf Coast. Party leaders who had taken enormous heat for their inattentive response to Katrina were terrified of being caught having fun while Louisiana suffered once again, so they shifted gears and made the gathering all about responding and helping. The first night of programming was canceled. Then-Gov. Bobby Jindal scratched his scheduled speech to run things back home. Laura Bush and Cindy McCain trekked out to the suburban hotel where Louisiana delegates stayed to lend support, bringing lots of cameras with them.
And those who had hoped that another convention might come to New Orleans at the height of hurricane season quietly stood down. No way either party would take the risk of actually getting caught in such a storm, let alone getting caught off guard by it.
As if to cement that new reality, four years later Hurricane Isaac came through Louisiana just before the party gathered in Tampa to nominate Mitt Romney; the storm then headed toward Florida’s west coast and prompted yet another delay in the proceedings.
For 2016, the party headed north to Cleveland, far from the hurricane zone.
Weather isn’t the only consideration here. In the 30 years since the GOP gathered in New Orleans, conventions have changed. There are real questions over whether they provide much news value, so press coverage has been scaled back. Heightened security since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks tends to keep locals from venturing nearby, so not all local businesses benefit.
There’s also more tension over these events, particularly Republican conventions in Democratic cities like New Orleans. In New York, plenty of locals let Bush and his supporters know they disapproved of how he’d handled the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, including his decision to go to war in Iraq. But that’s nothing compared to the protests that are expected to greet President Donald Trump when he’s likely nominated for a second term in 2020 in Charlotte; even many of that city’s leaders voiced deep reluctance to put in a bid to host, citing a concern over appearing to endorse the president’s divisive politics.
It’s all much more complicated than it was in 1988, when hosting the convention was an unequivocal win.
So maybe it’s just as well that New Orleans is unlikely to host another one. It really wouldn’t be the same.