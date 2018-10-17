When my colleague Faimon Roberts interviewed former Jefferson Parish president John Young about his future political intentions over the summer, Young said he’s definitely planning to seek his old job next year, when damaged incumbent Mike Yenni may or may not run for reelection.

Young was otherwise reluctant to talk specifics, but an invitation to a fundraiser scheduled for Wednesday evening offers a hint. The narrative accompanying the request for support harks back to the first time Young took office following a previous scandal.

“Last time, the voters honored me with this office, I took over in the wake of criminal indictments and a prison sentence for my predecessor,” he wrote. That predecessor was Aaron Broussard, who pleaded guilty to two corruption charges centered on the do-nothing parish job he gave to his then-future wife.

“Today, the President’s office is sullied by scandal again,” he continued without specifically invoking Yenni, who was caught up early in his term in a sexting relationship with a teenager. Briefly recounting a record that included establishing the parish inspector general office, Young said that he’s “ready to provide strong, trusted leadership that inspires respect and confidence and keeps our parish safe.”

If Young’s decided on a campaign theme, other details remain up in the air. One big question appears to be his base of support.

Often these fundraising invitations list members of a host committee, prominent names who’ve already decided to sign on. Young’s doesn’t. Instead, it offers the opportunity to become a host, in exchange for a suggested $2,500 contribution. The suggested cost of regular entry is $1,000.

That most of the parish’s big players have yet to formally pick sides points to uncertainty hanging over the race in general. Young may say he’s all in, but Yenni’s plans are up in the air. Same for another potentially strong candidate, Parish Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng.

So consider Young’s early fundraiser an attempt to test his second-time-around appeal. He may not know whether he passes any time soon.