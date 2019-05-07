President Donald Trump tends to focus his presidential travel — the trips that don’t involve golfing at his own properties, anyway — on politically friendly locales. And Louisiana is certainly one of those.
The president is heading to the state next Tuesday, when he’ll visit the $10 billion Cameron LNG export facility in Cameron Parish and then attend a high-dollar fundraiser in New Orleans hosted by his Louisiana finance chairs, shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger and developer Joe Canizaro.
And it’s no wonder. A new Morning Consult poll shows that Trump is about as popular among Louisiana voters as he was when he took office, with 59 percent approving of him in a poll released in January, 2017 and 58 percent expressing approval now. In the interim his popularity has risen as high as 65 percent and dropped to 52 percent.
That doesn’t mean that some Louisianans’ attitudes haven’t changed. Just 28 percent voiced disapproval at the outset of the Trump administration, so at least some people who voted the other way were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Within six months, though, that figure rose to 40 percent, and it’s hovered around there ever since. In the current poll, 38 percent said they disapprove of the president’s performance.
Here’s a telling tidbit. That 58 percent approval rating matches Trump’s vote in the 2016 election and the 38 percent disapproval figure ties Hillary Clinton’s share of the votes.
Just one more sign that people in this state, just like around the country, are dug in.