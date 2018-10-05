Journalists seeking to assess President Donald Trump personal and corporate finances have had to work around his refusal to release his tax returns, and this week, The Washington Post got some insight from records provided to investors in some Trump-branded hotels.
It’s a disturbing story, from the investors’ point of view. And it’s a window into a project that Trump had planned to bring to New Orleans, if Hurricane Katrina hadn’t happened.
The properties in New York and Chicago are “condo-hotels,” the story said, which is the arrangement Trump and then-Mayor Ray Nagin announced for a site in New Orleans near the federal courthouse in August, 2005, just one day before Katrina took its fateful westward turn. The underlying concept is that rooms are sold to individual purchasers, who can use them when they want and have the hotel rent them out, and take a cut for managing the property, the rest of the time.
The story placed the idea into the larger context of Trump’s sketchy finances.
“For Trump — whose risk-taking businesses had needed repeated cash infusions from his father, Fred Trump, as a New York Times article detailed this week — the hotel-condo arrangement gave him two things he needed,” according to the Post. “One was cash. The other was a dilution of his financial risk. He got paid on the front end, by selling the units. Then he got paid on the back end, because he kept the contracts to operate the hotels.”
Things worked fine for a while, but with the Trump brand one more casualty of his divisive presidency, business is now down and that “diluted risk” has fallen on owners of the individual rooms, who’ve seen drops in both income and resale value.
Back in 2005, Nagin was over the moon at the thought of Trump giving his stamp of approval to New Orleans – and indeed, it would have been a pretty big deal. In hindsight, this is one economic development project that the city is better off having missed.