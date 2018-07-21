Putting someone to death is sobering business.
There are numerous checks built into the system, both at trial and appeal, for obvious reasons, and yet more than half the death penalty verdicts in Louisiana over a 30-year period were reversed, according to a 2016 study published in Southern University Law Center’s Journal of Race, Gender and Poverty.
An execution, on the other hand, is not reversible. And the next toughest punishment, life in maximum-security prison, isn’t exactly a walk in the park.
So just what has Attorney Jeff Landry feeling so bloodthirsty these days?
That’s about the only term I can think of to describe his recent tweet, which came as part of seemingly unprovoked onslaught against Gov. John Bel Edwards over the fact that nobody has been put to death in the state since 2010.
“This is simple: I support the death penalty — by lethal injection, gas, hanging, and firing squad. Does @LouisianaGov?” Landry tweeted.
Appropriately serious and sober-minded it was not. Typically gratuitous and hyperbolic, on the other hand? Check.
Add utterly misleading to the mix.
The actual reason executions have paused in Louisiana isn’t because Edwards has embraced some soft-on-crime philosophy. It’s practical complications.
Citing difficulty in obtaining the drugs needed in Louisiana to carry out the death penalty, the Edwards administration has successfully sought a yearlong extension of the court order prohibiting the state from putting anyone to death through next July. Landry’s letter said his office was pulling out of the litigation.
Noting that executions have happened in other states during the Louisiana moratorium, Landry wrote that "all of this begs the question that only you can answer: why do victims’ rights matter in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio and Virginia but not in Louisiana?" He also used the letter to position himself as the voice of victims and their families.
Edwards’ response dismantled Landry’s arguments. He noted the other methods Landry suggested in his tweet are not legal options in Louisiana, and Landry has not sought to change that. Nor has he pushed legislation to overturn privacy laws that might allow the Department of Corrections to use a compound pharmacist. The governor wrote that the A.G. never raised the matter directly with him before he publicized the deeply accusatory missive, which Edwards said he first heard about from the media.
Edwards also pushed back hard on Landry’s claim of representing victims.
“You are not supporting victims of crime by quitting a case that is attempting to solve the death penalty impasse and then taking to social media to try to score political points. That is using victims of crime — not supporting them,” Edwards wrote.
And the governor pointed out that there have been efforts in the Legislature to make the death penalty illegal. Realistically, they had no chance of passing, but if Landry was so worked up over the possibility, Edwards suggested, you’d think he would have been all in during those debates.
They weren’t Edwards’ bills, though, and picking a fight with the governor sure looks like Landry’s primary motivation here.
In fact, the political context is just as revealing as the policy landscape.
Edwards, Louisiana’s only Democratic statewide official, is up for re-election next year, and given the state’s overall conservative leanings, he has no reason to go around picking ideological fights. In fact, he’s managed to steer clear of hot-button social issues, including the death penalty, which makes him a less than ideal debating partner.
Landry does have every reason, particularly if he is thinking of running for governor himself but even if he just wants back up whichever other Republicans decide to qualify. That would explain not only this move, but previous arguments he’s tried to make, including his far-fetched assertion that Edwards’ Medicaid expansion is somehow exacerbating the opioid crisis, when logic and evidence suggest the opposite.
There are debates to be had on all these issues, but this is no way to have them.
Particularly when we’re talking about life and death.