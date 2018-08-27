A stable financial outlook should be the bare minimum that voters expect from their state government. It doesn’t mean prospects are extraordinary, or even particularly good. It’s just that they’re not bad.
Yet in Louisiana, the “stable” label represents something like a high achievement. So when Standard & Poor’s announced Friday that it shifted Louisiana’s outlook from “negative” to “stable,” following a similar decision by Moody's earlier this summer, it had Gov. John Bel Edwards crowing.
“We knew it would not take long for the credit rating agencies to take notice of the bipartisan work we did during the last special session to stabilize Louisiana’s budget,” said Edwards. “Today’s announcement from S&P is further evidence that what we did was right for Louisiana.”
He’s talking, of course, about the long-sought deal to retain a portion of the temporary income taxes first adopted in 2016, which allowed the state to avert the dreaded fiscal cliff. It took 2 ½ years, three special legislative sessions just in 2018 and an epic level of partisan brinksmanship to get there, even though the Legislature's reluctance to tackle real fiscal reform made it the obvious solution.
In fact, some of the other politicians who didn't exactly champion renewing part of the tax are now applauding the outcome. Most prominent among them is state Treasurer John Schroder, whose press release on the decision quoted S&P lauding the state's move of "more closely aligning revenue expectations with recurring expenditures."
That's easy for others to say now that it's a done deal, but actually putting the state in a position to pay its bills will likely go down as one of Edwards’ signature first-term accomplishments, along with Medicaid expansion and criminal justice reform.
Imagine what could happen if politicians didn’t spend so much time and energy fighting about how to do the basics. It seems almost too much to ask, but could “positive” be in our future?